NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Newnan Police need help identifying a man who robbed a church earlier this week.
On Oct. 4, the man shown below busted the window of the First Baptist Church with a piece of wood.
Police said he stole a red, cordless Craftsman hammer drill, a Milwaukee battery charger and batter, and stole food items.
Anyone with information cant anonymously contact the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355 ext 116 or send an email to dgodfrey@cityofnewnan.org.
