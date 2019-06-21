DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – DeKalb County Police have asked for the public’s help identifying three suspects in the shooting death of 28-year-old Ronald Peters.
The shooting happened on Tuesday, June 4 while Peters was walking down Orchard Street to the MARTA station as he prepared for work. During the walk, police said two black men exited a nearby maroon truck, put on masks and demanded Peters give them his bag.
"Give me your bag, fa****," said one of the suspects, according to a witness.
Before Peters, who is an openly gay man, could fully react; he was shot in the chest and neck by one of the suspects. According to DeKalb Police, when his nearly lifeless body hit the pavement, the suspects grabbed his bag, ran back to the truck and fled the scene south towards Columbia Drive.
If you have any information about the suspects in the shooting death, call DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7850 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.