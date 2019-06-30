ROSSVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- A Rossville Police Officer is turning to social media for help solving a 30-year-old mystery.
Officer Chase Gaylon was lifeguarding at the Rossville public pool when he found a ring at the edge of the water.
He picked it up and has been trying ever since to find its owner.
Remember, 30 years ago, he didn't have the benefit of the internet to help with the search.
There is a name engraved inside the ring: Kaiden Lane.
Gaylon tried using property tax records and eventually internet searches, but has not been able to get the ring back to its owner.
Now, the police department has posted a picture of the ring, hoping someone will recognize it or the name and speak up.
If you can help with the history of the ring, you're asked to message the police via Facebook or call Officer Gaylon at 706-866-1227.
