ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Police have asked for the public’s help finding a man they believe was the shooter at the Revery VR Bar on March 16.
Police investigators are looking for Teodoros Bagashwe Beyene, 26, on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault in relation to the shooting of Ezra Whitehead at the bar.
Police got to the bar on the 700 block of Monroe Drive early on the morning of March 16 and found Whitehead, 23, shot several times. Witnesses told authorities Whitehead and Beyene were in a physical fight just before the shooting.
Police ask that anyone with information about Beyene’s whereabouts call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
