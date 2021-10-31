ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are asking for the public's help on the first anniversary of the deadly shooting of Mathew Ernest Thompson.
Thompsons' killer has not been identified. Police believe the suspect may have been driving a red car on the night of the incident.
Police say on Saturday, October 31, 2020, officers responded to 75 Peachtree Place in Northwest Atlanta.
Investigators found Thompson dead on the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso. The early stages of the investigation revealed, Thompson was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when he was shot.
Officials believe the red car in the photo provided by law enforcement may have been following Thompson's car before the shooting occurred.
Anyone who recognizes the car in question or has information, please call Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477). Also, tips can be submitted anonymously or online by clicking here. You can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.