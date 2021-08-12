ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a recent sexual assault.
APD's Special Victims Unit says the alleged assault took place on the morning of July 28 at 40 Peachtree Valley Rd. NE in Atlanta.
If you recognize the person in the photo, you are asked to contact Investigator Ronald Stoddard with the Special Victims Unit at 404-546-2521 or via email at rcstoddard@atlantaga.gov.
