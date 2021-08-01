PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Peachtree City Police are requesting video footage that may have
At approximately 6:36 a.m. on July 31, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Peachtree Parkway just North of Fischer's Luck.
Police sent the following statement to homeowners:
If you would be so kind as to check to see if you have any video that may be related to the incident it would be appreciated. Please email Sgt. Jarred Orona at JOrona@Peachtree-City.org. Thank you for your time and consideration. A $1000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the offender.
They are accepting useful footage from July 31 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:36 a.m.
If you have any information to this case, contact the Community Response Team - Lieutenant Ken Ralls Peachtree City PD kralls@peachtree-city.org
770-487-8866 Reference Incident/Case #: P21-22542
