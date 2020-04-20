ROSWELL, GA (CBS46)—Roswell police are asking citizens who used a specific freestanding blue mailbox in the city to double check with their financial institution on checks that may have been written to pay bills.
According to a press release from the Roswell police department, on April 6, two males were arrested in the overnight hours for forcibly entering a U.S. Postal Service freestanding “blue box”.
It happened in the parking lot on Brannon Square located at 10719 Alpharetta Highway.
“Detectives recovered a large quantity of stolen mail, and fear there may be more unknowing victims. We ask that anyone who dropped off checks or other forms of payment in this mailbox anytime this year check with the payee and financial institution to ensure proper payment was made, and to ensure no unfamiliar checking account transactions were recorded", the release stated.
Detectives reported they have identified victims whose payments were never made, or whose check amounts were altered and cashed.
Anyone with discrepancies in checks written are asked to call the Roswell police non-emergency number at 770-640-4160 to file a police report.
