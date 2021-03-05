Gwinnett County police shut down several lanes on I-85 south near the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit to investigate a fatal shooting.
According to Gwinnett County police, officers responded to a report of person shot just before 3 a.m., Friday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot inside of a stopped vehicle.
The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
Detectives interviewed several witnesses, however, a police spokesperson said officers do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting, but detectives said there may be witnesses to either the shooting or the events leading up to the shooting.
Once the victim’s family is notified, a police spokesperson said they will release the victim’s identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.