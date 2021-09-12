DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) — Several agencies are investigating an explosion at the Arrive Apartments off Asbury Square Sunday afternoon.
The chaotic incident happened around 1:20 p.m. "possibly from a gas leak", according to police.
Dunwoody Police confirmed that three units were directly affected by the explosion and two people are unaccounted for.
It is unclear at this time if they were in the building at the time of the explosion.
At least four people have been reported injured, including burns.
told CBS46 the scene is very active and are asking people to avoid the area, as the Perimeter Center North is shut down.
The American Red Cross has set up a staging area for those impacted by the incident at the Hampton Inn on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Atlanta Gas Light crews are also on site assisting emergency responders.
The severity of those injured or if there are any fatalities is unknown at this time.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
CBS46 News has multiple crews on scene gathering more details.
Watch: someone gave us this video of the damage after an explosion at the Arrive Apartments in Dunwoody. Multiple injuries reported @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/D4aU6rKpRW— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 12, 2021
“I’m just happy to be alive” Amazon driver was just about to walk inside the Arrive Apartments before it exploded. She captured the chaos. More on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/11VS5881HA— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 12, 2021
