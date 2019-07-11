ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are looking for the shooters responsible for shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta.
The shots rang out early Thursday morning at the 3200 block of Dale Lane.
Officers reported there were no injuries, however, at least 30 rounds were fired at the home.
"It certainly looks like they just targeted this home. There's no other house that had any damage. We don't have any witnesses at the moment that saw anything," said APD Captain William Ricker.
Police are continuing to speak with nearby residents to determine if they heard or saw anything unusual.
Breaking: I’m counting at least 62 evidence markers, most marking shell casings from bullets fires at a home in SE Altlanta. I’m on the scene with live updates - now on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/57Dop1pe2r— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) July 11, 2019
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
