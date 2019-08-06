Atlanta police are looking for suspects who fired several shots at an apartment building Tuesday, overnight.
The shooting happened just after midnight at an apartment building near the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta.
Police said no one was hit, however, two apartments were damaged during the shooting.
According to police, at least 15 shots were fired, and it appeared to be two different guns used in the shooting.
Police did not have a description of the suspects, and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
