ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three metro Atlanta police departments are investigating after several AT&T stores were robbed.
According to Lt. Kim Lucas with the Conyers Police Department, two men with a gun walked into the Highway 138 AT&T location and forced an employee to the safe.
Lucas told CBS46 this case is believed to be connected to two similar robberies in Covington and Fairburn.
"Their behavior and the fact we believe this was not their first time is concerning," Lucas said. "Who knows if they would escalate in their violence moving forward."
Covington Police confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery at an AT&T store, involving two men.
Fairburn Police told CBS46 earlier this month, they were investigating after two men armed with a gun forced an AT&T employee to the safe.
The three departments are now working to find the suspects.
"Where these items are going, why they are targeting these specific AT&T locations," Lt. Lucas said, in regards to the investigations.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Conyers Police Department or Crimestoppers.
