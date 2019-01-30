MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) Moss Point police told news outlets Tuesday that 32-year-old Jimmy David Williams was arrested last month in Georgia. Chief Brandon Ashley says the 14-year-old girl told police that Williams had sexually assaulted her in March.
Police say the girl had been waiting for a school bus when Williams forced her into his car at gunpoint. They say he dropped her off near her high school after assaulting her. The girl told authorities she recognized Williams as someone her stepfather knew.
Williams is jailed in Mississippi on kidnapping and sexual battery charges. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
