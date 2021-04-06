At least 15 police cruisers surrounded a Chevron gas station in Southwest Atlanta Tuesday night. Detectives remained on the scene nearly three hours after a suspect attempted to run over an officer with a truck. Yellow police tape was wrapped around the property located on the corner of Stanton and Campbellton Roads. Atlanta police confirmed the investigation was a shooting which involved an officer.
This all happened around 8 p.m. at 1722 Campbellton Road S.W. on Tuesday. An Atlanta officer was investigating an individual who was a possible wanted person for an armed robbery. The officer was checking a vehicle’s license plate at the gas station. As back up officers arrived, a brief foot chase began according to police. Officers detained one suspect, but the second jumped into a black pickup truck. That suspect drove the truck at the officer who fired his gun towards the suspect driving.
The suspect left the scene in the truck. It is not known if the suspect was shot.
The investigation continues. CBS46 News will update as
