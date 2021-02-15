Atlanta police are investigating a shooting and car wreck that left an Atlanta rapper injured. The accident happened on February 11.
According to a police report, an officer on his way home saw an overturned 2017 Silver Bentley Bentayga near the 500 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.
While at the wreck, the officer said he saw a man run into the wood line, the report stated.
Moments later, someone inside of a red car pulled up to the overturned Bentley and took something out of the Bentley, police wrote. The person then got back inside of the red vehicle and drove away from the accident.
Other officers arrived at the scene and while conducting an investigation, the owner of the Bently, Cydel Young, 36, appeared from the wood line with no shoes on and with a hand injury, police reported.
Young, also known as rapper Prynce Cyhi, told police he was driving on I-20 westbound when a red Maserati or Aston Martin pulled up beside him.
Young told police that the red vehicle continued to follow him and that is when Young sped up, hoping to out maneuver the red vehicle.
“Young stated that he then began to hear gunfire and glass breaking and that's when he lost control of his vehicle in a sharp curve, struck a parked car and then flipped his vehicle into a tree,” the police report stated.
Young told officers after his car came to a stop, he jumped out of the sunroof and ran into the woods. While in the woods, Young told police he heard more gunshots coming from the area.
According to the report, an officer at the scene wrote, “I was unable to locate any defects in the vehicle that resembled bullet holes.”
Police said they found two legally purchased guns inside of the Bentley.
Young, police wrote, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment to his hand.
An Instagram account linked to Young detailed the incident.
