A man arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.
The Atlanta Police Department responded to the call and arrived at the hospital.
According to a police spokesperson, the shooting took place near 2740 Greenbriar Parkway SW.
The suspect who is believed to be involved in the shooting is a young man known for selling water in the area in which the shooting occurred.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, say police.
