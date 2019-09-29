UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) – A baby who was abducted when a car was stolen from a metro area gas station has been found safe at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The stolen 2019 Kia Sorrento was recovered around 6:15 p.m. with the one-year-old child still inside.
A manhunt was underway early Sunday evening for the man, who police say stole the unattended car from a Shell gas station at 5022 Roosevelt Highway.
Police said the suspect is a black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information should call 911 or Detective Nelson at 770-964-1333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.