MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) Police are on the scene of a SWAT standoff at a home in McDonough.
The incident began at the home on the 1000 block of East Shoreview Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Not many details are known about what prompted the standoff but the suspect is currently holed up inside the home.
It's unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
Right now, police have the entire subdivision blocked off as they investigate. Some people who live in the area are said to be sleeping in their cars as the situation continues.
BREAKING: SWAT Standoff I’m Henry Co. working in 1000 block of East Shoreview Road in McDonough @cbs46 @ McDonough, Georgia https://t.co/7mYm8SOcLi— Daniel Wilkerson (@WilkersonCBS46) September 18, 2019
WATCH: CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson has a 7 a.m. UPDATE (can't see the video? Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.