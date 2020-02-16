OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating after two bodies were found at a home in the eastern part of Oglethorpe County.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office to determine what happened, but they have said the deaths do not appear to be natural.
Police are not releasing the names of the victims until next of kin is notified. The investigation continues.
