MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In May 2019, Marietta City Councilmember Reggie Copeland was hit by another driver making a U-turn. His interaction with Marietta police officers was captured on bodycam.
“Is she going to get a ticket?” Copeland asked a Marietta police officer.
“Maybe,” said the officer.
“Maybe?” asked Copeland.
“We haven't talked to her yet,” police said.
Documents state that the Marietta police officer asked Copeland seven times for his license, but he refused to turn it over.
“Can you grab your driver’s license for me?” asked the officer. “Like now? Like right now?”
Video shows the officer trying to close the door to Copeland’s truck. Copeland said the officer shut it on his foot and calls dispatch to complain.
“Can you please send a watch commander?” Copeland asked. “This is councilman Reggie Copeland.”
Copeland is seen closing his door, driving to a nearby parking lot and getting on the phone with a deputy chief.
After police asked Copeland several times to get out of his truck, backup was called and Copeland was arrested and charged with obstruction.
“I’m done listening to this man,” said the officer. “Stop resisting. Put your hands behind your back.
Richard Pellegrino, the field director of Cobb County’s SCLC is defending Copeland.
“The officer was rude, let’s just say,” he said. “He was not professional.”
Pellegrino said Copeland maintains his innocence
“Imagine, if he’s treated that way, how is just a regular citizen treated?” Pellegrino said.
Copeland was given first offender treatment and was required to undergo an anger/violence evaluation.
The SCLC is planning a press conference next week about the incident.
