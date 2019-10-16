ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Police have released body cam video in the shooting of a man armed with a machete who was caught on camera attempting to attack an officer in Athens.
The shooting happened on Baxter Drive around 5 p.m. on October 5.
Officers responding to a domestic violence call were confronted by a man who was armed with a machete. The man ignored commands to drop the machete before attempting to attack one of the officers with the large knife.
The officer, later identified as Roger Williams, fired at the suspect, striking him in the torso.
The man was hospitalized in serious condition. Officer Williams was not injured but he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
You can watch the body cam video above (WARNING: Video contains graphic images)
