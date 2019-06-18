NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a man was walking on a bridge in Norcross when he discovered a deceased body in the water.
The incident happened near the 1700 block of Indian Trial Lilburn Road in unincorporated Norcross around 6 a.m. According to Gwinnett Police, the man was fully clothed and was seen lying face down in the shallow pond.
Police have not yet identified the victim and that there were no obvious signs of trauma based on a preliminary inspection.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
