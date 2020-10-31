Authorities are investigating a scene after a body of a deceased man was found in a wooded area near a Marietta apartment complex.
Cobb County Police were dispatched to Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road late Saturday evening after reports that a body had been found.
This is a developing story and CBS46 is working to confirm additional details and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.