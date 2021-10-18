InTown Suites Extended Stay on Barrett Creek Parkway in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body at an extended stay in Cobb County.

Police tell CBS46 that they have located a body of a woman inside the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Barrett Creek Parkway in Marietta Monday afternoon.

CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

InTown Suites Extended Stay on Barrett Creek Parkway

InTown Suites Extended Stay on Barrett Creek Parkway

 

