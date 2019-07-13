ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police found a body of a deceased man inside a home in southwest Atlanta early Saturday afternoon.
Atlanta Police reported to a homicide at a home on the 1500 block of Alder Lane around 4 p.m.
Police say the victim appeared to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and that his body was left at the home for approximately two to three days.
The identity of the man has not been released at this time.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
