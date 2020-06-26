VALDOSTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Court documents and police show a Valdosta officer was responding to a 911 call of a panhandler outside of a local a pharmacy. The bodycam video starts with what looks like a normal police stop.
The officer sees Antonio Smith walking down the street.
“Something about suspicious activity man,” said the officer.
You hear Smith explain that he was at the pharmacy getting money.
“I was waiting for my sister to Western Union me some money,” said Smith.
The officer then asked for Smith’s I.D.
Smith hands it over.
You then see a sergeant come up behind Smith and grab his arms.
“What are you doing. Oh my God what are you doing?,” asked Smith.
“Put your hands behind your back like you’re told,” said the sergeant.
Then you see the officer pick Smith up and slam him to the ground. More officers run over as you hear Smith crying and screaming.
Then he calmly asks a question.
“What are you guys arresting me for?,” Smith asked.
“You have a warrant for your arrest,” the sergeant responds.
“The expression on all three of the officers face is priceless,” said Smith’s attorney Nathaniel Haugabrook.
Haugabrook said the officers arrested the wrong man.
He told CBS46 the sergeant mistook Smith for someone else officers had stopped around the same time in response to the same 911 call, except that man had warrants out for his arrest.
A statement from the Valdosta Police Department posted on Facebook said Smith resisted arrest. Haugabrook said that is a lie and that Smith never had the opportunity to resist.
“How can you put your arm behind your back when a roughly 240 pound man has you in a bear hug ?” asked Haugabrook.
According to court documents, Smith’s wrist was fractured during the incident.
Now Haugabrook is suing the Valdosta Police department, the city of Valdosta, the officers involved and the Valdosta city council for excessive force, stating Smith’s civil rights were violated.
The attorney also said it appears his client may have asked a couple of customers for money at the pharmacy, but said it wasn’t anything violent and could have been resolved with a criminal trespass warning.
“We want to be able to walk down the street, jog in the neighborhood, fall asleep in the car without having police kill us or injure us,” said Haugabrook.
CBS46 obtained documents showing there was an Administrative Review of the incident.
The attorney said all of the officers involved are still working with the department.
CBS46 reached out to the city to confirm that information, we’re still waiting to hear back.
