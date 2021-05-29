FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for aggravated assault and battery Saturday evening.
Sandy Springs Police received a 911 call about an assault at a home on Windsor Cove.
As Officers arrived to the home, they heard screaming coming from inside and noticed the front door wide open.
Due to those known facts, the officers entered the home through the front door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim, his wife, by the neck and throwing her against a wall.
Officers were able to immediately take Ozuna into custody.
In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also
struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury.
Ozuna was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault by strangulation under the domestic violence act, battery under the domestic violence act.
The victim did have visible injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.
Ozuna has been booked into the Fulton County Jail.
