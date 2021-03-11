Clayton County Police said Thursday they were able to capture a murder suspect within 24 hours of the crime.
According to investigators, officers went to the scene of a stabbing call on the 600 block of Roundtree Road in Riverdale. Once inside, officers were led to the body of the victim, 28, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said detectives found the shooting was a case of domestic violence between brothers that ended up with one dead.
Detectives said the argument started when the victim accused the suspect, Jaylan Jones, 24, of throwing away his body wash. During his interview with detectives, Jones admitted he argued and fought with his brother, but a witness intervened and stopped the initial fight. However, the two started fighting again and Jones allegedly went to his room, retrieved his gun, and shot the victim multiple times, Jones told investigators. He also allegedly attempted to get rid of the gun, Clayton County PD said.
Jones now faces charges of malice murder and tampering with evidence.
