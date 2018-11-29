Cobb County, GA (CBS46) Police seized a pile of guns, drugs and money on Wednesday during a traffic stop in Cobb County.
Officers pulled over the driver for going 91 miles-per-hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone.
When officer searched the vehicle, they found cocaine in the driver's lap and a passenger also admitted to having drugs.
Officers also found meth, mushrooms, a gun and a machete.
