COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in metro Atlanta busted a local dentist office for operating without a proper license on Austell Road in Marietta.
Attorney Tristan Morrison sensed something was strange with the business next door when he tried to welcome them to the neighborhood.
“It was kind of strange because there was nobody around and I would say hello and try to find somebody in there and there was nobody over there,” Morrison said.
Then out of the blue, Cobb County Police moved in and arrested 35-year-old Bianca Zambrano-Blanco and 40-year-old Carolina Rojas Morales.
Both women are charged with practicing dentistry without a license. Morales was charged with aggravated battery for a botched root canal performed on Ruben Banciu’s wife Lina.
“She started crying and saying there is something wrong. I think she did something very bad,” Victim Ruben Banciu said.
Banciu told CBS46 over the phone his wife experienced intense pain and demanded her money back, so that she could have legitimate dentist make repairs.
During the investigation, police obtained records from the business and determined that they have been operating as far back as 2010 and potentially preying on Hispanic families. Now they are asking other victims to come forward.
Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk told CBS46 “it doesn’t matter your immigration status doesn’t matter to us. If you are here legally or illegally and you are a victim of a crime we don’t investigate your citizenship status. What we investigate are actual criminal statutes that have been violated."
Cobb County Police suspect there may be other patients out there who saw these two unlicensed dentists. If you have any information, call police at 770-499-3945.
