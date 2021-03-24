Police are searching for two men accused of opening fire at a bar in northeast Atlanta.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Ghost Bar, located in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue in northeast Atlanta.
Police said the suspect in the incident had been escorted out of the business for disruptive behavior. Once outside, there was a dispute between the suspect and a security guard, police said, before the suspect retrieved a gun from a nearby vehicle and fired shots toward the building.
A bystander was grazed by a bullet. No other injuries were reported.
Investigators are still working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta Police.
