ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a fatal wreck involving a tractor that killed a man early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened around 2 a.m. on I-285 just before the I-20 ramp.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said the wreck happened after a car ran into the back of a tractor-trailer. The car’s driver, a man, died at the scene. All lanes were shut down for several hours while detectives investigated the crash.
Police said it is unclear if speed is a factor, but a “can of alcohol was found in the man’s vehicle.”
There were no other injuries in the wreck, and the tractor trailer’s driver is cooperating with investigators, police said.
TRAFFIC ALERT! All lanes still blocked on I-285 south before I-20 in Fulton Co. due to fatal crash. More info >> https://t.co/CBtcuiH8Fv | #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/D6IyvYZT28— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) June 8, 2021
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office has not identified the man killed in the crash.
