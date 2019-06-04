DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have captured a suspect who sparked a large police turnout near Rockknoll Drive and Rolling Rock Drive in Conley, Georgia.
SWAT and other officers responded to the situation earlier and set up a large perimeter in the area as they searched for a suspect.
What the suspect is accused of hasn't been released by police.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details as they become available.
