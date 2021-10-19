SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A murder suspect has crashed following a police chase through Sandy Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Sandy Springs Police tell CBS46 News that shots were fired as they chase the suspect through the city. The suspect eventually crashed his car on Brandon Mill Road. The roadway is shut down just north of Johnson Ferry Road as police continue their investigation. 

CBS46 has also learned that the Georgia State Patrol is also assisting in the investigation.

