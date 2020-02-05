Screen grab of chase in KC
Screen grab of chase in KC

KANSAS CITY (CBS46) A driver must have badly wanted to be part of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade as he crashed his vehicle into the festivities following a police chase.

KRON-TV in San Francisco reports the driver broke through a barricade during a police chase and was immobilized once a police cruiser performed a pit maneuver to stop his vehicle.

Video shows officers with guns pointed at the vehicle as it spins out of control. Parade-goers scramble for safety as the situation unfolds.

Luckily, no one was injured.

