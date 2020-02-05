KANSAS CITY (CBS46) A driver must have badly wanted to be part of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade as he crashed his vehicle into the festivities following a police chase.
KRON-TV in San Francisco reports the driver broke through a barricade during a police chase and was immobilized once a police cruiser performed a pit maneuver to stop his vehicle.
Video shows officers with guns pointed at the vehicle as it spins out of control. Parade-goers scramble for safety as the situation unfolds.
Luckily, no one was injured.
WATCH the video below (Can't see the video, click here)
The Chiefs parade is off to a WILD START pic.twitter.com/3ipVMLP5FS— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2020
Another video from the scene (can't see the video? click here)
.@kcpolice stops a car as it drives down the parade route that the @Chiefs will be taking later today. pic.twitter.com/UnDp0fFmwO— Ryan Welch (@photoryanwelch) February 5, 2020
