GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County car dealership was riddled with bullets after a customer was unhappy with his purchase, according to police.
Over the weekend, Kenneth Cockrell purchased a vehicle from the Pars Cars dealership in Duluth; however, police say he was not satisfied with his purchase and decided to return it on Monday.
When Cockrell asked to get his money back, the business explained to him that they were not able to give him a refund nor did they have a return policy. In a matter of seconds, Cockrell headed to his car and retrieved a gun.
He then allegedly fired his gun damaging several cars in the parking lot, investigators reported.
Luckily, no one was reported injured during this incident. Officers patrolling the area spotted the man nearby, leaving the scene. This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as more details surrounding this incident becomes available.
