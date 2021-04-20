Atlanta Police, along with Georgia State Patrol, arrested two suspects Tuesday afternoon after locating a car reported stolen in an out-of-state carjacking incident.
Around 6:06 p.m., APD received information on a vehicle that had been carjacked out-of-state, eventually locating it near Lenox Square. The vehicle fled when officers attempted to approach it.
APD notified GSP about the incident, after which the fleeing vehicle was located heading northbound on I-75 near the Chattahoochee River. Two suspects fled the allegedly stolen vehicle on foot, and were soon arrested.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and reported no injuries.
Suspect information has not yet been released, and charges are pending. Stay with CSB46 News for more details on this story as they become available.
