GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three protestors were arrested Thursday after an attempt to use Molotov cocktails to set fire to police cars.
Gwinnett County Police found themselves dealing with difficult conditions these days both on and off the job. Corporal Michele Pihera said some of her officers encountered violence at their own homes.
“It’s disheartening,” Pihera said. “I think any officer, whether it’s Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta or across our nation when they hear they’re being targeted at their homes it’s sad.”
Police arrested and charged Alvin Joseph, Lakaila Mack and Ebuka Chike-Morah with felony arson for throwing Molotov cocktails at two patrol cars parked outside officer’s homes.
“In both cases a fire was started. The fire was extinguished before it could cause any significant damage,” Pihera said.
Meanwhile, a similar incident happened to a Gainesville Police officer this week. Five men were arrested and charged with torching the officer’s patrol car parked outside his home. Those charged with the crime are Deveccho Waller, Jesse Smallwood, Dashun Martin, Judah Bailey and Bruce Thompson of Oakwood.
“It’s a scary time and it’s a sobering time to realize that I don’t just have our officers to worry about, their safety to worry about. I have to worry about their families now because officers are being targeted at home and they have kids and they have wives that have absolutely nothing to do with where we are in our state of affairs and God forbid one of them gets hurt. I couldn’t take that on my heart,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said.
“It’s disheartening to think we are being targeted at our homes because of the uniforms we wear and the patrol cars that we drive,” Pihera said.
Gwinnett County Police said they are still looking for those responsible for throwing a brick inside another officers’ patrol car outside their residence in the Lawrenceville area.If you have any information, call police.
