ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police caught four men while they were breaking into a storage facility in northeast Atlanta Monday.
Around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of suspicious people at the Extra Space Storage facility at 2033 Monroe Drive NE.
When officers arrived, they found two men in an SUV outside the facility.
Officers arrested the men and other officers began to search the storage facility. Other officers, still outside, stopped two other men who exited the building.
The manager of the business came to the scene and reviewed security footage, which showed the SUV pull into the parking area and two suspects got out while the other two remained in the vehicle.
The two men then entered the facility by following another customer through the door and once inside, they began breaking into storage units.
The suspects were seen leaving the building with a cart of items later identified as being stolen from storage units.
All four suspects were charged with burglary.
