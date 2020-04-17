CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill ordered a change in police tactics after a seven-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet during a gang shootout that occurred on April 11.
The shooting happened at a home near the 1700 block of Rock Cut Road.
According to a press release, Sheriff Hill ordered his units to saturate the Conley area days after Osvaldo Gabriel Gonzales, 7, was killed by a stray bullet while he played on his bed https://bit.ly/3evdU8I.
Another man was also injured during the shooting.
Sheriff Hill’s office reported “key known criminals will be targeted” during his unit’s increased patrols.
“Every wannabe gangster in a five-mile radius of where the child was killed will feel the wrath of the sheriff’s office until someone tells us who is responsible for this.”
Additionally, Sheriff Hill added Darnell Hansa Howard aka "Debo" as Number 1 on this Top 10 Most Wanted in Clayton County.
Howard is reportedly the brother of the man who was shot during the shooting that killed Gonazales.
Howard moved up to Number 1 on Sheriff Hills’ list because he was already wanted for aggravated assault with a gun and probation violation.
Howard is not wanted in the shooting which killed Gonzales.
According to Sheriff Hill, Howard should be considered armed and dangerous and is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair, standing at a height of 5’10” and weighing approximately 160 pounds.
Howard has a tattoo on his right arm of the letter “A” and one that says “Grady Baby”.
He also has the Nike symbol tattooed on his left hand.
Sheriff Hill is requesting anyone who spots Howard to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with details regarding the shooting that killed Gonzales is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 (TIPS).
