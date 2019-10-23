BIRMINGHAM. Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people have been charged in the heartbreaking death of a three-year-old that was kidnapped from a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama.
Little Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was at a birthday party at the Tom Brown Housing complex on October 12 when she was taken. Witnesses told police that an unknown man and woman picked up Kamille in a dark-colored SUV.
Days later, Birmingham Police released surveillance footage from the apartment complex located in the 4100 block of 5th Court North, asking if anyone recognized any of the people.
The video was recovered from a surveillance camera within the Tom Brown Housing complex at about the same time as Kamille Mckinney was reported missing. If you are one of the people in the video, we need your help with the investigation! Please call at 205-254-7777. pic.twitter.com/lvaH1XSjuR— Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) October 18, 2019
Though working with few leads, police interviewed Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derrick Irisha Brown; the duo would ultimately be labeled 'persons-of-interest' and arrested on October 15.
On Tuesday October 22, the little girl's body was discovered in a landfill. It is not yet known how long she had been dead before her body was discovered.
Stallworth, 39, had prior charges for possessing child pornography and intent to distribute. Both he and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Brown are charged with murder in the death of Kamille.
On Wednesday, a vigil was held in honor of the young girl's life that was taken well before it truly had to the opportunity to begin.
