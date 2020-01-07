ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- During the past 90 years, The Varsity has earned the reputation of having the world’s largest drive-in.
But lately, the varsity has had to deal with a different kind of drive in.
Out of nowhere hundreds of people will randomly show up outside the restaurant and cause mayhem in the streets of Atlanta by doing donuts and shooting fireworks into the crowd.
“We’ve added all these barricades and you can see some of them are already banged up,” The Varsity President Gordon Muir said.
It’s chaos which has cost The Varsity thousands of dollars. Roughly $20,000 in property damages and security upgrades.
CBS46 asked Atlanta Police if they are getting a handle on the issue.
“I certainly think we’re making progress,” Major Darin Schierbaum with Atlanta Police said.
Schierbaum told CBS46 street cameras helped them identify four suspects. Oscar Santos turned himself in after being charged with reckless driving and conduct, and Jose Coverrubias also turned himself in facing the same charges.
Police are still looking for Kevin Moslev who has been charged with reckless conduct and laying drag. Investigators are also trying to track down Thomas Crooms who has been charged with reckless conduct for shooting fireworks into the crowd.
“The message we’re putting out is that this is illegal, it’s unsafe and if we identify you, we are going to charge you. This is something no one should have to tolerate in this community and that’s something the police department is not going to tolerate in Atlanta,” Schierbaum said.
Atlanta Police said they were able to break up one of these gatherings this past weekend and their investigation will most likely lead to more charges.
