ATLANTA (CBS46) — A police chase involving multiple agencies ended with a person shot in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.
It happened along Chamblee Tucker Road. Police say a lookout was issued for a stolen vehicle following a carjacking in Sandy Springs. That vehicle was located in DeKalb County, as the driver attempted to flee. Brookhaven, DeKalb and Chamblee police responded to apprehend the thieves.
At some point during the pursuit, a person was shot. Their condition remains unknown at this time.
Five people were arrested in connection to the incident. This is a developing story.
CBS46 is at the scene gathering details and will have the latest updates on this investigation as more information becomes available.
