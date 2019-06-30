COWETA County (CBS46) -- A check on a man apparently sleeping in his car led to a chase then an officer-involved shooting in the early-morning hours Sunday in Newnan.
According to the GBI, Coweta County Sheriff's Deputy was patrolling the Newnan Crossing Shopping Center around 2:20 a.m. when he spotted a man sleeping in his car behind one of the stores.
The deputy asked the man, 34-year-old Nicholas Bolton, to provide his driver's licence and get out of the car. When Bolton refused to do either, the deputy called for back-up.
Both officers explained to Bolton that he was loitering and needed to provide his ID and then leave, or he could be arrested. Instead, they say Bolton jumped behind the wheel of his car and sped off, narrowly missing one of the deputies.
A third deputy had arrived and all three took off after Bolton.
They managed to stop him before he reached Highway 34 by hitting his car and spinning it around.
The deputies got out of their cars and ordered Bolton to do the same. Seeing his car was still in drive and his tires spinning, one officer fired one round into the car. According to the GBI, the deputy believed Bolton was actively trying to drive his car in the direction of another officer.
Bolton is in critical condition at the Atlanta Medical Center.
The GBI is investigating the officer involved shooting. It is the 38th one they have been asked to look into this year.
