Police chase in Forsyth County sees 2 busted for drugs and weapons

What began as a routine traffic stop for Forsyth County Police turned into a chase which then turned into a drug bust in late December.
On December 31 around 1:50 a.m., Forsyth Police attempted to pull over a white Cadillac after it ran a traffic light on Samples Road and State Route 20, only for the vehicle to flee.
Police pursued the suspect, ending the chase with Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver.
During the investigation afterward, police found that the driver, identified as 44-year-old Charles Green, had recently used methamphetamine. Officers found a bag of methamphetamine and a pipe near where the. vehicle had stopped.
In addition to the drugs and pipe, officers also found a sawed-off shotgun, a single-shot shotgun, several syringes allegedly filled with controlled substances, and a digital scale in the vehicle. The passenger, identified as 51-year-old Ronda Passmore, was reported to have been a convicted felon.
Both suspects were taken to the Forsyth County Jail and given a slew of charges as listed below:
Charles Green of Pendergrass was charged with the following:
- DUI Drugs
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Possession of a Sawed Off Shotgun
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Tampering with Evidence
- Felony fleeing and Attempting to Elude
- Reckless Driving
- Disobeying a Traffic Control Device
- Unregistered Vehicle
- No Insurance
Ronda Passmore of Buford was charged with the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Tampering with Evidence
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Felony Probation Violation
Passmore was being held without bail, while Green was held on $62,645 Bond.
