ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man is in police custody after an armed robbery quickly turned into a police chase across Jonesboro as Clayton County police attempted to apprehend him.
Clayton County police received reports of an armed robbery along the 6300 block of Tara Blvd. The victim described his attacker to police which led one officer to track down a man fitting the description.
As the officer approached the assailant, later identified as Ei’rk Boykin, Boykin allegedly began to flee the scene. The officer chased Boykin, telling him to stop, but he continued running down Tara Blvd in an attempt to get away.
While running, the officer alleges Boykin reached into his waistband and pulled out a gun. Boykin attempted to raise the gun toward the officer at which point the officer pointed his weapon back at him. Boykin immediately dropped his weapon and continued running towards Tara Blvd and Old Dixie in the direction of an abandon property.
The officer ended up chasing Boykins into a dead end of the building. The officer held Boykin at gunpoint at which point an arrest was made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
