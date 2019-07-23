ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Over the weekend DeKalb County Police blocked roads at Gresham Park and literally threw themselves at the problem.
In the video police are seen trying to grab ATV riders as the fly past.
Mother of two, Demesha Clouden, couldn't believe what she was seeing.
"I was shocked and I was actually, it was funny," said Demesha.
Drivers in Atlanta saw the streets spilling over with hundreds of ATV's and dirt bikes dangerously making their way across the city.
"It's very dangerous, so yesterday, we had someone that was a hit on bicycle," said Maj. James Shaw of the Atlanta Police Department.
In total, DeKalb police and Atlanta police arrested four riders.
"We don't want ATV’s to go tearing through people's yards and crashing into a backyard and running over a small child," said Maj. James Shaw.
Going forward all law enforcement agencies said they are working on strategic methods, such as heightened monitoring of social media to try and stop the riders before they get to the city.
As for Demesha, she just wants to see her kids play in safety.
"I have two-year- old twins and they're not fast enough to get out of anyone's way."
Police said of those arrested, two were from the area, but that riders had come from all over the south.
