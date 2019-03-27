DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy is getting ready for retirement.
He is retiring with 30 years of service April 30. There is currently a nationwide search for his replacement.
Conroy has spent his entire career with the department, but his ties to DeKalb County go back even further.
“My family moved here from Chicago when I was three, so DeKalb’s been a part of my daily life for 47 years now,” he said.
He was named chief in 2013. He was the ninth chief or interim chief in 11 years, so he has brought stability and consistency to the leadership role.
“I think DeKalb is in a better place than it was when I started, which is all we can ask,” he said.
Conroy has seen many changes over the course of his career. He started the crime analysis unit in the 90s which allowed them to get daily crime reports.
During his time as chief the department launched its body camera program and all officers now have take-home cars. There has also been a steady decrease in crime since Conroy has been the chief.
“2018 was the second lowest year for crime in DeKalb County in the 30 years that I’ve been tracking,” he said.
Police response times for major crime calls have also decreased
Chief Conroy said they are working to fill about 60 funded vacancies within the department.
“The the work is never done, there’s always something to do as I saw as I was trying to plan out my last few months here, I still didn’t accomplish everything I wanted to, but the department is in a good place,” he said. “We recently made a bunch of promotions and transfers so I think we’re well positioned for the future for whoever comes in a takes over this job.”
He said one of the aspects of the job he enjoys the most is awards ceremonies and recognizing the work of the people who make up his department.
“The clearance rate by our detectives is outstanding. We exceed the national average in every category. Despite low numbers of officers, we’re still exceeding the national average,” he said.
“The men and women of this department do a tremendous job day in and day out and you don’t often get to see that on a daily basis but that’s something that I’m most proud of,” Conroy added.
He has also had to lead the department through some of its darkest days, including the death of Officer Edgar Flores, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2018.
As he prepares to say goodbye to the department, one of Conroy’s next big responsibilities is traveling to a cheerleading competition in Orlando with his two daughters, ages 11 and 13.
He said, “I’m looking forward to putting the phone down for a little while and being able to focus on family.”
