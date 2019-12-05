Police chief resigns following false DUI arrests

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the small town of Statham, northeast of Atlanta, the locals just got a holiday surprise.
Mary Williams is talking about the resignation of police Chief Allan Johnston. He submitted his notice this week and said his last day would be December 15th.
“It’s the best gift I could have asked for,” Williams said. “I hope he is done now. He needs to be gone. He needs to be behind bars, but that’s just my opinion.”
Williams is one of several in Statham who was falsely arrested for DUI by Officer Marc Lofton for taking anti-depressant medication prescribed by her doctor.
Tim Jackson said he hopes Chief Johnston’s departure will bring about positive change in the community since the Chief defended the actions of his Officer Lofton when questioned three years ago.
“There’s a lot of bogus stuff going on here,” Jackson said.
It’s unclear who will become the next police chief, but folks like Sondra Moore are optimistic that a new day is coming in Statham.
“I’m not as scared to get arrested anymore when I come to the City Hall meetings,” Moore said.
The talk of the town is that the Chief is out effective immediately and that Assistant Chief John Wood is now in charge. So CBS46 went to City Hall to ask about it and Mayor Robert Bridges was out of the office and officials had no comment. Bridges decided not to seek re-election and will step down at the end of the year.
Mayor-elect Joe Piper will take office in January and told CBS46 he hopes to lead the city in a new direction and will be accepting applications from qualified candidates for police chief.
